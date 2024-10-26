Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$183.58 and traded as high as C$203.95. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$203.95, with a volume of 2,049 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEQ. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.75.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1910619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

