Marc Duey Sells 6,462 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Duey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Duey acquired 30,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey acquired 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $490.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.