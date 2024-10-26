Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

MARPS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,696. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 74.48%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.