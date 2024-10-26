Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

MRNS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,511,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,061. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

