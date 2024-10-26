Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.06% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of Maris-Tech stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

