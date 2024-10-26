Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 1,080,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

