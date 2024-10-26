Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 9,343 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.