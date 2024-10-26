Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

