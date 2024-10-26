Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $386.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.