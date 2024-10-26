MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

BX stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

