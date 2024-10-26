MCF Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.67. The stock had a trading volume of 716,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,138. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

