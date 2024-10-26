MCF Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,855,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,084,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $65.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

