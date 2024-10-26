Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26,500.00 and last traded at $26,500.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26,000.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26,010.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25,972.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $467.00 dividend. This represents a $1,868.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Mechanics Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.01%.
Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individuals, families, small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits in communities in Greater San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas and throughout the Central Valley in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts.
