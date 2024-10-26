Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26,500.00 and last traded at $26,500.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26,000.00.

Mechanics Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26,010.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25,972.22.

Get Mechanics Bank alerts:

Mechanics Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $467.00 dividend. This represents a $1,868.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Mechanics Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.01%.

About Mechanics Bank

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individuals, families, small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits in communities in Greater San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas and throughout the Central Valley in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.