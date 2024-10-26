Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

MFCSF opened at $10.69 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0663 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

