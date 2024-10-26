Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

MFCSF opened at $10.69 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0663 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.