Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

PFE opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.