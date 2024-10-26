Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

CF Industries stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $90.86.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

