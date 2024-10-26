Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 1,750 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

