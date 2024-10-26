Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 27,348 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $44.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.75 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

