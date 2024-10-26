Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.68.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
