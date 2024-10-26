Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,440,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

