Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 1,182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.7 days.

Melco International Development Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

