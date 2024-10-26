Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 1,182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.7 days.
Melco International Development Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.86.
Melco International Development Company Profile
