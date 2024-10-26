MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,602.46

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $200,602.46 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

