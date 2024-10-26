MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $16.99. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 25,582 shares traded.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
