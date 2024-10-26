Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 242,597 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 164,378 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

