Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Rollins by 36.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 443,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Rollins stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

