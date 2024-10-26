Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $469,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

