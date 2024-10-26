Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,790,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR opened at $114.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

