Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.
Separately, Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000.
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MAXJ opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $26.18.
