Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in October

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Millennium Group International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGIH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 12,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

