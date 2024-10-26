MillerKnoll, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
MillerKnoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
