MillerKnoll, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.