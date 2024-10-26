Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $41.55 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

