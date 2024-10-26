Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $88.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $88,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.