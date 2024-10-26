Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BATS:PBUS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
