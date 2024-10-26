Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,695 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $50,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

