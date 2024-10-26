monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $299.61 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $302.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 374.51, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

