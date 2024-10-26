Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $69.23. 6,176,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,339. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.