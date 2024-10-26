Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,251.50 ($16.25) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($16.26), with a volume of 1966423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,257 ($16.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,478.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,108.11%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.50) per share, for a total transaction of £313.50 ($407.04). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54 shares of company stock valued at $77,818. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

