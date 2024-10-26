Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,251.50 ($16.25) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($16.26), with a volume of 1966423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,257 ($16.32).
Mondi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,478.48.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,108.11%.
Insider Activity
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.