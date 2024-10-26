Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $202,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONEQ opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

