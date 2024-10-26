Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.18 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $143.92 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00038008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,986,155 coins and its circulating supply is 914,747,733 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

