Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $141.80 million and $5.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00037503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,874,134 coins and its circulating supply is 914,509,694 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

