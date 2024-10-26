MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 486.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $203,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

MSA stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

