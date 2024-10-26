MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. 189,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

