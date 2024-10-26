MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
MySQUAR Trading Up ∞
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
