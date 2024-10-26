Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $82,097.71 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $82,097.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,556.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after buying an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

