Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $82,097.71 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $82,097.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,556.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after buying an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.