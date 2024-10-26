Needham & Company LLC Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $29.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,741. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

