Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Neoen Stock Performance
NOSPF stock remained flat at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. Neoen has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
Neoen Company Profile
