Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neonode

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $8.05 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Neonode will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.