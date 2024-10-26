NetMind Token (NMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00239106 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,955,286 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.89853349 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,984,482.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.