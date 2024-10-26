New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EDU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $60.75. 1,379,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

