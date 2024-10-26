New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of EDU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $60.75. 1,379,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.47.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.