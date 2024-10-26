Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

